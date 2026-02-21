Key facts in deadly traffic shooting: What to know so far after 1 killed, 1 arrested in Tyler ‘road rage’ incident

The handmade cross includes Trevor Julian's name, date of birth and death date, along with four handprints. A woman and three children were in the car with Julian when an altercation in traffic turned deadly. (Leeza Meyer/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Vehicles are stopped at the Grande Boulevard and Paluxy Drive intersection in Tyler on Tuesday morning, just a few days after a traffic altercation turned deadly. A memorial with a wooden cross has been placed in the area where Trevor Julian was shot and killed. (Leeza Meyer/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

An East Texas man was killed and another local man is in jail after a traffic altercation turned deadly last week in Tyler.

As the investigation remains underway, here’s a look at what to know so far about the case.

KEY FACTS OF THE SHOOTING

It was just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13 during rush-hour traffic on Grande Boulevard in Tyler when multiple people called 911 to report a shooting in the roadway.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said preliminary investigation on Friday evening revealed a “road rage” incident had occurred, leaving one man dead and later sending another to jail.

Police said Trevor Julian, 29, of Whitehouse, was a passenger in a Tesla that was in front of a pickup truck as both vehicles were stopped at a red light on Grande at the intersection with Paluxy Drive. Erbaugh said the investigation determined Julian got out of the Tesla and approached the driver of the pickup, identified as Dayton Morgan, who was sitting inside the truck.

Morgan, 23, shot at Julian through his pickup’s driver’s side window. He fired first through the window, breaking the glass and striking Julian in the neck. He fired a second and final round in Julian’s chest, which caused him to fall to the ground. A man performed CPR until EMS arrived, but Julian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Multiple people witnessed the shooting and were interviewed by police.

THE ALTERCATION

The altercation began after Morgan stopped his truck too close to the back of Julian’s Tesla at the Grande red light, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Morgan was driving a 2008 white Dodge Ram traveling east on Grande behind Julian and his family, who were in a white Tesla sedan. The Tesla was in front of Morgan’s Dodge truck.

During an interview with investigators, Morgan said as both vehicles approached the

intersection of Paluxy and Grande, the light turned red and traffic began to slow to a stop. Morgan told police that’s when the Tesla came “to an abrupt stop” and he claims he had to quickly slam on the brakes, “causing his pickup truck to come to a stop closer to the Tesla than he would like,” the document states.

Julian, who was a passenger in the Tesla driven by his wife with three children in the backseat, got out of the vehicle – unarmed – and approached Morgan in traffic. The two began yelling at each other back and forth, the affidavit states. Morgan, who was sitting in his truck, told police Julian was shouting for Morgan to back up his vehicle while Morgan was shouting back to Julian for him to “move on.”

Morgan told police Julian then walked to the front of his pickup truck and shouted at him through the windshield, pointing with his left hand. Morgan said he shouted to Julian, “What the (expletive) is your problem?” At that point, Julian reportedly walked to the front driver’s door of Morgan’s truck while the door was still half-way open.

As Julian was walking toward Morgan’s truck door, Morgan told police he opened his center console, grabbed a pistol, and wracked the slide to chamber a round, directing the pistol toward the driver’s door. According to Morgan’s account, Julian was then allegedly “standing at Morgan’s half-way open driver’s door” when Morgan shot the gun, firing one round through the glass window of his driver’s door. The shot broke through the glass and hit Julian in the throat. Morgan told police Julian “stumbled back and then forward again in his direction” before Morgan fired another shot, striking Morgan in his upper left chest. He fell to the ground, where he remained until a man attempted CPR. EMS came and took Julian to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SELF-DEFENSE? POLICE SAY NO

When questioned, Morgan told police he wasn’t threatened by Julian, who was unarmed. Morgan did not see a weapon on Julian and said he did not have anything in his hands during the interaction, according to the affidavit. Morgan also told police Julian did not make any verbal threats of harm.

Blood outside Morgan’s truck was additional supportive evidence that Julian was outside of Morgan’s truck at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Investigators ultimately determined Morgan did not have any reason to act in self-defense when he fatally shot Julian two times.

WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY ABOUT ‘STANDING YOUR GROUND?’

The state’s “Castle Doctrine” and “Stand Your Ground” laws serve different purposes and operate under distinct legal frameworks, according to Texas-based Sellars Trial Law firm.

The Castle Doctrine allows a person to use force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against unlawful instructions into their legally occupied place – or “castle” – such as their home, vehicle or place of business. It presumes force was reasonable if someone unlawfully and forcefully enters or attempts to enter any of those three places.

Meanwhile, the “Stand Your Ground” principles go beyond that doctrine. If a person is lawfully present in any location and is not engaged in a crime, that individual is not legally required to retreat before using force if the person reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect his or herself.

“The word ‘reasonable’ is key here,” the Pullan Young law firm said. “It refers to what an ordinary person in your shoes would have believed under the same circumstances.”

Deadly force carries “a much higher legal bar,” the Pullan Young team said.

The Castle Doctrine applies only in specific locations whereas the Stand Your Ground law applies anywhere a person has a legal right to be, the Sellars team explained. The key: Both laws require a reasonable belief of imminent danger.

WHEN FORCE IS JUSTIFIED: In subchapter C of Chapter 9 of the Texas Penal Code, a person is justified in using force against another when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to protect the actor against the other’s use or attempted use of unlawful force. The actor’s belief the force was immediately necessary is presumed to be reasonable if the actor: 1) knew or had reason to believe the person against whom the force was used either a) unlawfully and with force entered, or was attempting to enter unlawfully and with force, the actor’s occupied habitation, vehicle, or place of business or employment or b) unlawfully and with force removed, or was attempting to remove unlawfully and with force, the actor from the actor’s habitation, vehicle, or place of business or employment; or c) was committing or attempting to commit aggravated kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated robbery; and 2) did not provoke the person against whom the force was used; and 3) was not otherwise engaged in criminal activity, other than a Class C misdemeanor that is a violation of a law or ordinance regulating traffic at the time the force was used.

WHEN IT’S NOT JUSTIFIED: The use of force against another is not justified 1) in response to verbal provocation alone; 2) to resist an arrest or search that the actor knows is being made by a peace officer or person acting in a peace officer’s presence and at his/her direction, even though the arrest or search is unlawful, unless the resistance is justified; 3) if the actor consented to the exact force used or attempted by the other; 4) if the actor provoked the other’s use or attempted use of unlawful force, unless a) the actor abandons the encounter, or clearly communicates to the other his intent to do so reasonably believing he cannot safely abandon the encounter and b) the other nevertheless continues or attempts to use unlawful force against the actor; or 5) if the actor sought an explanation from or discussion with the other person concerning the actor’s differences with the other person while the actor was a) unlawfully carrying a weapon or b) possessing or transporting a weapon unlawfully.

DASHCAM FOOTAGE? MAYBE

One of the vehicles involved in the incident was a Tesla sedan, occupied by Julian and family.

Most Teslas are equipped with Dashcam, which records video footage of the vehicle’s surroundings while driving, according to tesla.com. Dashcam video recordings are saved locally to a formatted USB flash drive’s onboard memory and are not sent to Tesla, according to the manufacturer’s website. Most models do not record videos when the Dashcam is turned off.

Tesla’s website also states some vehicles may not be equipped with Dashcam or the features may not operate exactly as described in the owner’s manual, depending on the market region, vehicle configuration, options purchased and software version.

It is not publicly known whether or not Julian’s vehicle had this software installed and activated at the time of the shooting, but it is possible. If the incident was recorded and saved, it would be property of the owner of the vehicle.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE INVOLVED

Trevor Julian

Julian, 29, was born on Nov. 15, 1996 in Dallas and grew up in Carthage, where he graduated from Carthage High School in 2015. He was active in football and track and often made honor roll, according to previous reporting by the Panola Watchman.

“He was competitive and strived to be the best,” according to his obituary published by Hawthorn Funeral home. He went on to become a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Kinser in Okinawa, Japan, working as an automotive maintenance technician in 2017, according to online records.

His mother, Rebecca Lynn Chandler, said in an archived military video her son had a deep love for God and his country. He took on a lot of responsibilities and handled them well, she said. “I’m proud to be his mama,” she said in the video.

Most recently, Julian was working as a diesel mechanic for Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS). He “loved working on anything with a motor” and also enjoyed woodworking, his obituary says.

He was focused on being a family man with two children of his own and was adopting his wife’s two children.

In addition to his parents, wife and children, Julian is survived by two siblings, grandparents, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Dayton Morgan

Morgan recently had a birthday on Feb. 7, turning 23 years old. Police said he is from Ben Wheeler but was most recently living in Troup.

He drove a 2008 white Dodge Ram. The cover of his public Facebook profile is set as a photo of his truck.

He remained on scene after shooting Julian. Police detained him and took him to the police station, where was interviewed. He recounted the events as he believed them to occur and admitted to shooting Julian, whom he said didn’t threaten him or have a weapon on him.

After probable cause was determined, an arrest warrant was issued around 9:30 p.m. that night and Morgan was booked just before 11 p.m. into the Smith County Jail, where he remains as of Thursday morning. His bond is set at $1 million.

Morgan has no prior arrests in Smith County, according to online jail records.

Further court hearings haven’t yet been scheduled, according to court records.

A person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MEMORIAL MARKS SITE ON GRANDE

As of Monday, a homemade cross had been placed in the grassy area between the sidewalk and the road on East Grande Boulevard.

The cross is a memorial for Julian. His name is painted in black with his birth date of Nov. 15, 1996 on the left side and his death date, Feb. 13, 2026, on the right side. There are four handprints in blue paint on the stipe of the cross.

A bed of freshly planted flowers surrounds the area at the foot of the cross. There is also a bag of America’s Best loose leaf chewing tobacco in the original blend.

FUNERAL SERVICES SET

Julian will be laid to rest Saturday. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a public service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church at 220 W. Sabine in Carthage. A private burial with military honors will follow the service, according to an obituary published by Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Traditional military burials often include the folding and presentation of an American flag, playing of Taps and other ceremonial traditions.

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING VS. ROAD RAGE

The terms “aggressive driving” and “road rage” emerged during the 1990s after news reports of several traffic disputes caught the public’s attention, according to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI). The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines road rage as “an intentional assault by a driver or passenger with a motor vehicle or a weapon that occurs on the roadway or is precipitated by an incident on the roadway.”

Examples of aggressive driving include speeding in heavy traffic, tailgating, cutting in front of another driver then slowing down, running red lights or stop signs, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes without a signal, blocking cars that are trying to pass or change lanes, and passing a car on the wrong side of the road, according to TDI.

Extreme cases of aggressive driving escalate to road rage, which TDI said can include cursing or making rude or obscene gestures at other drivers, throwing objects at another vehicle, ramming or sideswiping a vehicle, forcing a driver off the road, or physically assaulting another driver.

Only a few states have laws specifically defining and punishing road rage. Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a bill that made road rage shootings a first-degree felony in Texas. The bill, which went into effect Sept. 1, came about after a fatal Houston road rage incident in 2023.

Remaining calm and courteous while you’re behind the wheel can lower your risk of an unpleasant, or potentially dangerous, confrontation with another driver. TDI recommends drivers:

• Avoid eye contact because it can increase the chance of confrontation. Just steer clear of angry drivers and ignore them altogether, if possible.

• Don’t respond to aggression with more aggression. Being reactive can only escalate the situation, so it’s best to get out of the other driver’s way as safely as possible.

• Be tolerant and forgiving. Always assume an aggressive driver’s behavior is not personal.

Aggressive drivers or those who appear to be driving with road rage can be reported by calling 311 immediately. Be sure to include the vehicle description, location, license plate number and direction of travel, if possible. If you feel immediately threatened or are concerned for your safety, call 911 to be connected with local emergency services. Continue driving and find a safe place, like a police station, hospital or fire station.

Drivers can’t have control over others who are on the road, but they can keep their own behaviors and reactions in check.

“Staying alert, remaining calm, and obeying the rules of the road can help decrease aggressive driving and avoid the dangers of road rage,” TDI said.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The investigation remains underway by the Tyler Police Department.

Court hearings will be scheduled for Morgan.