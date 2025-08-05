Rusk County Democrats elect a new county chair, appoint county chairs  

HENDERSON – Regina Adams, the Rusk County Democratic Chair for over twenty years, resigned earlier this year to focus on the family addition of her first grandchild.

For over twenty years, Adams led the Rusk County Democrats and helped keep the Party involved in county, state and national politics. Keeping the “blue” Democratic Party involved and visible in a very “red” area of the state was no small feat but Adams helped lead a faithful group of Democrats to do just that. Prior to resigning as County Chair, she swore in 10 new Democratic Precinct Chairs that became the County Executive Committee (CEC).

Subsequently, Adams resigned as County Chair and the RCEC elected Marc Wheeler to complete her elected term. Chairman Wheeler has since sworn-in additional Precinct Chairs.

Texas is a two-party state and Rusk County is a two-party county. The Rusk County Democratic Party is growing and thriving. Currently, we have thirteen new Democratic Party Precinct Chairs and are working hard to fill the remaining positions.