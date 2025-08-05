AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agents earn awards

Outstanding programming and professional excellence recognized at state and national levels

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agriculture and natural resources county agents from across the state recently received recognition at their state and national professional association meetings, with local agents making the list of award winners.

TCAAA Specialists of the Year

Tyson Keese, AgriLife Extension program specialist for pond management in the Texas A&M Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Overton, supports county agents and landowners by addressing challenges and promoting best practices for managing private ponds and lakes. His work includes developing educational programs on water quality, aquatic plant management and fish population management. He also contributes to statewide programming through virtual education.

Agent Advance Degree Scholarships

Recipients of the $1,500 agent advance degree scholarships were: Shaniqua Davis, Gregg County; Megan Eikner, Potter County; Angela Hemphill, Anderson County; Colton Ripley, Burnet County; and Analisa Sanchez, Cameron County.

The National Association of County Agricultural Agents, NACAA, meeting was in Billings, Montana on June 29-July 2, and the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association, TCAAA, held its meeting July 19-23 in Lubbock.

In addition, seven community members were recognized as Man/Woman of the Year during the TCAAA meeting.

Man/Woman of the Year

Ronald Groves

Lifelong Hale County farmer, former agriculture teacher and firefighter, Groves was recognized for serving over 20 years as the assistant sheep superintendent for the Hale County Stock Show and dedicated participation in agricultural research and innovation.

Colleen LeClair-Smith

A registered nurse for 40 years, LeClair-Smith became a Texas Master Gardener upon her retirement and chaired the committee that would develop the Lubbock Master Gardener Association Demonstration Garden. She also led the initiative to develop a pollinator and butterfly garden at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

Shane and Angela Phifer

The Phifers are pillars of the Lamar County agricultural community and longtime champions of youth development through 4-H. Their businesses – Big Country Farm Center and SP Cattle Company – give back to local students over $12,000 yearly in scholarships, provide internships and sponsor youth activities.

Ray Allen, DVM

With over five decades of veterinary care, youth development and agricultural advancement in the Trans-Pecos area, Allen has built a legacy rooted in service. He is a staunch supporter of the 4-H and FFA programs and helping kids learn to care for their animals and develop life skills.

Scott Felton

McLennan County judge and lifelong resident of McLennan County, Felton has been a devoted supporter of AgriLife Extension for over 56 years. He served as a volunteer across the agency, including on the McLennan County Leadership Advisory Board, Blackland Income Growth Conference executive board, and many task forces as an officer, chairman and committee member.

Cody Davenport

Born in Uvalde, Davenport began volunteering with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in 1991. His leadership within the organization and dedication to the youth continued when he was appointed as assistant vice president, executive committee member and finally president.

Eddie Garcia

Garcia is a sixth-generation cattleman in the Rio Grande Valley who owns and manages the livestock sale barn in Alice. He has developed a strong relationship with the county agents in South Texas, serving as a guest speaker at field days and supporting youth at the county stock shows and through scholarships.

NACAA Distinguished Service Awards

The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually by the NACAA to agents in each state. The award is the highest award a county agent can receive on the national level. Recipients are selected by their district peers based upon outstanding professional growth, program effectiveness, leadership ability, loyalty to Extension work, and community involvement.

Greg Gruben (awarded posthumously)

Gruben served 34 years as a county agent, starting his career in Midland County and then in Crane County before settling in Scurry County for the final 26 years. Known for his livestock expertise and mentorship, he guided countless agents and youth, and his influence will be felt for generations due to his servant heart, according to his nomination. Though he never sought recognition, his legacy through AgriLife Extension is both profound and enduring.

Chadd Caperton

Caperton’s 15-year career started in East Texas in Jasper County working with landowners and focused primarily on timber management, cattle and wildlife. He then moved to Madison County and concentrated on 4-H and youth development, cattle and forage. Recently, he transferred to the more urban Brazos County and established a new set of skills focused on small livestock operations and new landowner developments.

Zach A. Davis

Davis has been with AgriLife Extension since 2009 and as an agriculture and natural resources agent in Denton County since 2018. He coordinates with multiple agriculture producer groups and specialists to plan and implement comprehensive educational efforts including demonstrations. Davis provides educational leadership to hundreds of landowners within Denton County, which includes a blend of rural and urban agriculture.

Justin Gilliam

Gilliam started with AgriLife Extension in 2001 in Milam County and served in Throckmorton and Archer counties before taking his current position as the agriculture and natural resources agent in Hardeman County. He is part of the multistate Red River Crops Conference and an annual county forage conference. He also has taken five 4-H teams to national competitions and helped obtain over $1 million in scholarships for 4-H youth.

Bobby McCool

McCool has served San Patricio County for 12 years as the agriculture and natural resources agent. Row crop profitability has been his major programming area, but McCool’s other educational efforts are directed toward grain sorghum, corn, cotton, livestock and forage production, as well as crop demonstrations. Weed and brush management also continue to be important outreach programs for him.

Jo Smith

Smith has served as the ag and natural resource agent for Houston County since 2012. She educates the public on agriculture and leads the Houston County 4-H program. Smith collaborates with local producers and businesses to offer quality beef and forage education while assisting youth with their livestock projects, promoting agricultural development and youth involvement in the community.

Amber Walden

Walden started her career as the 4-H and youth development agent with Prairie View A&M University in El Paso County before transferring to AgriLife Extension. She then moved to Culberson County as the agriculture and natural resources agent before stepping into the 4-H and youth development program specialist role for District 6 in Fort Stockton. In 2023, she returned to an agriculture and natural resource agent position in Hudspeth County.

NACAA Achievement Awards

The Achievement Award is presented annually by NACAA to agents with less than 10 years of service to recognize outstanding professional growth and contributions to Extension programming.

Laramie Kettler

Kettler has served as the agriculture and natural resources agent in Colorado County for six years. She also manages the 4-H livestock program. Working in many areas of agriculture, she conducts programming related to beef cattle production, row crop production, rice farming, tree health, pond management, gardening and horticulture and new land ownership.

Christine Lansford

Lansford has served as the agricultural and natural resources agent in McMullen County for five years. She grew the 4-H enrollment by more than 300%, expanded the volunteer base exponentially, and completed multiple range research demonstrations. She is involved in a large community development project and has procured cash and in-kind donations to her program worth more than $2 million.

Angie Nors

Nors started her career as the 4-H and youth development agent in 2015 in Hill County. Her programs target 4-H and youth development, agriculture science, livestock projects and water education programming. She utilizes numerous volunteer groups and committees to aid in program development, organization and implementation.

Katie Pace

Pace has been the agricultural and natural resources agent in Hardin County for five years. She offers diverse programming for youth to adults. Her primary efforts fall in the natural resource education area, where she has instructed 441 individuals to gain their Texas Hunter Education Certification. She is also a Search for Excellence Award recipient.

Cassidy Smolik

Smolik began her career in 2019 as an assistant county agent and now serves as the 4-H and youth development agent in Brazoria County. Her programs target leadership, robotics, veterinary science and livestock, and her goal is to sign up 575 4-H members this year. She is also the District 9 secretary for the Texas Association of Extension 4-H and Youth Development.

Callie Zoeller

Zoeller has served Titus County as the agriculture and natural resources agent since 2019 with beef and forage production programming, as well as 4-H projects. She oversees more than 60 Texas Master Gardener program volunteers. Additionally, she has served as a TCAAA District 4 director, treasurer and animal industry committee representative.

NACAA Search for Excellence: Program Recognition Awards

These awards recognize NACAA members who have developed and carried out outstanding Extension educational programs in specific subject matters.

Katie Pace — two awards – 4-H Programming, and Environmental Quality, Forestry and Natural Resources.

Jordan Voges, agriculture and natural resources agent, Somervell County – Young, Beginning or Small Farmers/Ranchers.

Katie Lewis, Ph.D.

Lewis, Texas A&M AgriLife Research soil scientist and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences and at Texas Tech University, Lubbock, joined AgriLife Research in 2014. She provides the opportunity through research, service and teaching to enhance the agricultural sustainability of the Texas High Plains. Her major focus areas are determining sustainable regenerative management practices in semi-arid ecoregions; optimizing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium management in cotton; and evaluating alternative practices and products.

TCAAA Early Career Awards

The TCAAA recognized professional excellence for agriculture and natural resources agents with less than five years of service with Early Career Awards.

This year’s recipients are:

– Marcus Preuninger, Gray County.

– Jason Wade, Swisher County.

– Derek Coffman, Scurry County.

– Jessie Shortes, Stephens County.

– Steven Baringer, Denton County.

– Angela Hemphill, Anderson County.

– Sara Moran-Duran, Midland County.

– Caleb Kott, Sterling County.

– Maggie McBride, Taylor County.

– Madeline Makovy, McLennan County.

– Russell Ford, Waller County.

– Brandi Keller, Galveston County.

– Carley Howell, Blanco County.

– Jaime Lopez, Nueces County.

– Leslie Dominguez, Zavala County.

– Phyllishia Lopez, Kleberg-Kenedy counties.

Texas Commodity Awards

Texas Cattle Feeders Association – Mason Carter, Oldham County.

Texas Corn Producers Board – John Thobe, Bailey County.

Texas Cotton Producers – Brad Easterling, Glasscock County.

Plains Cotton Growers Association – Kristie Keys, Castro/Hale/Lamb counties.

Texas Association of Dairymen – Mike Berry, Comanche County.

Texas Nursery and Landscape Association, Texas Turfgrass Association, and Turfgrass Producers of Texas – Michael Potter, Montgomery County, and Beth McMahon, Gillespie County.

Texas Peanut Producers Board – Dale Rankin, Atascosa County.

Texas Pecan Board – Truman Lamb, Anderson County.

Capital Farm Credit – Emily Grant, Gillespie County.

Texas Grain Sorghum Association – Scott Strawn, Ochiltree County.

Texas Farm Bureau – Leslie Domingez, Zavala County.

Texas Wheat Producers Board – David Drake, Hunt County.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association – Samuel Womble, Bexar County.

Photos of all winners can be found online.