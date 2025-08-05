Just dropping in…Henderson’s new 7 Brew location comes together in a hurry

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

This Foley, AL 7 Brew location gives a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the Fairpark Dr. area.

Swipe or click to see more

While the 7 Brew company prides itself on fast delivery, they proved that motto didn’t just apply to delicious coffee as they, quite literally, dropped their latest stand at its 721 Fairpark Dr. location.

The creators of this fast-paced franchise had a vision of an entirely new drive-thru coffee experience. They dreamed of serving high quality coffee at equally high speed while building lasting relationships with the communities and the customers they serve.

From their original Rogers, AR location and a slim selection of seven delectable coffees, that vision has percolated into more than 440 stands, nationwide, and over 20,000 unique flavor combinations.

Their menu boasts much more than a magical coffee selection. From shakes, lemonades, smoothies, and teas to 7 Energy, a premium energy drink created by 7 Brew, and 7 Fizz, sparkling water infused with any one of their nearly 30 flavor options, the 7 Brew crew can create something special, just for you.

Expected to open in the fall, the Henderson stand expects to add 65 jobs to the area.

Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewcrew.com.

Photos:

Completed Stand (use as large CP image): This Foley, AL 7 Brew location gives a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the Fairpark Dr. area. (Contributed Photos)

(one cutline for other photos) Crews work quickly to drop pre-constructed components for the new 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee stand. (Contributed Photos)