Photos: Henderson Lions kick off fall camp

The Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Student trainers for the Henderson Lions during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Henderson senior running back Jesstin Starling at practice for the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Student trainers for the Henderson Lions during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The freshmen Henderson Lions practice during the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, Aug. 4. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

HENDERSON — The Henderson Lions reported for the first day of fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday morning at the high school’s indoor practice field.

It’s been a summer of adjustments for the Lions as they became familiar with new Head Coach/AD Ricky Meeks, who took over the program back in February and brought with him a largely new coaching staff.

“We’ve had really good attendance this summer. So the commitment level from our kids is very high which is always important with the transition and new staff,” said Meeks. “It’s been really high from our seniors, which is a key group.”

It’s a senior-heavy roster this year and Meeks and his staff have been focused on helping them through the third staff change they’ve experienced since they’ve been in high school. Clay Baker led the program for the previous two seasons and departed for Carlisle ISD in Dec. 2024. The two years before that were led by Othell Robinson.

“We’ve got a good group and they’ve really bought in to the transition,” said Meeks. “They’re a group that we’ve got to have on board for us to have the success that we want to have.”

Meeks is pleased with the players’ enthusiasm levels and as they get ready for another season playing in one of the toughest 4A districts in the state, 9-4A, featuring top-ranked teams Kilgore, Chapel Hill and Lindale. Henderson went 6-4 last season, their best record since 2019, but came up short of a playoff berth after they took district losses to Chapel Hill, Lindale and Pine Tree in the last half of the season.

“We can’t worry about things out of our control,” said Meeks about how he prepares his team for that level of competition. “We cannot worry about necessarily the external factors of it. It’s about us preparing every single day, and making sure we get better. If we do that, then we’ll be able to compete, and we’ll be where we want to be toward the end of the season with an opportunity to make the playoffs.”

The composition of the team is something Meeks foresees being flexible all season.

“We approach it that way throughout the year. We want the guys week in, week out that give us the best opportunity to be successful. So where we’re at now is not where we’re going to be, you know, week 11 after playing Lindale,” he said. “It’s a very fluid thing and when our kids embrace that, then that’s when the success really happens.”

Henderson’s first game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Athens. Their preseason will also have trips to Liberty-Eylau (Sept. 5) and a road game against Gainesville (Sept. 18) at neutral site Kaufman High School. Their first home game will be Homecoming on Sept. 12 against Jacksonville. Their district schedule begins on Sept. 26 at Palestine.