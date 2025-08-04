Living on Purpose: Do we really want spiritual maturity?

As a messenger who presents the word of God, it’s an honor to serve. My goal in communicating is to ask the Lord what He wants me to say and to use me to do His will. For those of you who are dedicated Christians that love Jesus and follow Him, I’m sure you also pray for this every day. I believe that we should be a lighthouse filled with God’s love and all the fruits of His Spirit, however, this does not mean we should be afraid or intimidated to speak the truth no matter how uncomfortable or unpopular. We all enjoy inspiring stories and encouraging messages, but there is more to spiritual maturity than just selecting content that makes us feels good. There needs to be an understanding that seeking God’s truth includes a balance of faith to accept all of His commands simply because we love Him.

In the realm of Biblical instruction, we have the charismatic fiery style that boldly addresses the consequences of disobeying God, while the more modern methods calmly teach Bible stories that reflect situations within our everyday lives. With listening to all types of expository, textual, and topical preaching through the years, I believe we need all of it. To me, what’s being said is more valuable than how it is delivered. I will agree that a gifted orator is much more interesting to listen to, however it’s what we can glean from the message and apply to our lives that is most important.

A true messenger of God can serve chocolate cake if that is what God has placed on their heart, but they should also not avoid serving broccoli because they fear rejection from those who might be offended. It’s necessary for the follower of Christ to remember that we have a responsibility to relay the message as we have heard it the same as the writers of the Bible recorded what they heard the Holy Spirit speak. If we make known our own thoughts, it will not have the anointing to convict the minds and souls of the listener, but if we are determined to obey God’s voice, His life-changing words will not return void as His perfect intentions will be accomplished. We are reminded that His words are just sounds and scribbles unless we allow them to transform us into His image. William Law is quoted, “Read whatever chapter of scripture you will, and be ever so delighted with it, yet it will leave you as poor, as empty and unchanged as it found you unless it has turned you wholly and solely to the Spirit of God, and brought you into full union with and dependence upon him.”

I’ve noticed over the years that if an individual is not a serious truth seeker, they are not as enthusiastic about learning and generally do not really care about reading or even listening. For example, if a Christian goes to church without a notebook and pen, they are not desperately concerned about remembering what they are about to hear. Since it’s been proven the average person maybe retains maybe five percent of a speech, obviously they are alright with this. When college students attend lectures by their professors, do you think they record and take as many notes as possible? Of course. A major reason we attend church is to learn and develop our spiritual understanding as this is how knowledge and wisdom not only increases our intelligence, but also gives us the maturity and ability to teach others. Second Timothy 2:15 is not an option, “Study to present thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

I conclude that a lack of interest in Biblical instruction reveals a lukewarm attitude toward God and our accountability to know and obey Him. We have no problem staying busy with things we want to do, but could these be intentional distractions in order to live in denial of what we need to be doing? Have we not learned that our flesh avoids the thought of self-examination and repentance, and would much rather live in deception than submit to His conviction? Satan does not care what we do, as long as we continue to live in a self-induced comfortable coma of spiritual slumber. In this late hour, the sobering truth is there is only one objective for the believer, and that is to lay down our agenda and do everything exactly as He says.

Dr. Holland is an ordained minister, chaplain, and author. Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com