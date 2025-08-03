Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seek info on stolen tractors

Swipe or click to see more

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, of District 13, is working in conjunction with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department and the East Texas Auto Theft Task Force to locate two John Deere cab tractors stolen from the FM 225 area.

Hand received reports of a stolen 2009 green John Deere 6115D tractor with a cab, front-end loader and bucket along with a second 2013 green John Deere 5100E tractor with a tinted cab, front-end loader and bucket, stolen from the 225 property, just north of the Laneville community.

The 2009 6115Ds VIN is P06115D001550. The front-end loader model 563 VIN No. is W00563D003193. The 2013 tractor’s VIN is 1LV5100EEDY140025. The front-end loader model 540M VIN No. is 1P0540MXCJD049630.

Both were discovered missing on July 25.

The tractors are the property of separate owners, both willing to pay $4,000 for information leading to the return of the stolen tractor or the arrest and grand jury indictment of the person(s) responsible for the felony thefts.

“We will also offer our Rusk County Crime Stoppers reward, as well,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez in a Thursday evening social media post sharing the TSCRA flyers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.