CHRISTUS announces deal with Blue Cross, Blue Shield

An agreement between CHRISTUS Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been reached, officials said late Wednesday afternoon.

After months of negotiations and ahead of a looming Aug. 1 deadline, CHRISTUS announced it will continue its in-network partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

CHRISTUS said in a statement that it is “pleased to announce that we have reached a new contract agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, ensuring that patients can continue to receive in-network care at our hospitals, clinics and health facilities. Our priority has always been to provide compassionate and high-quality care to all who may need us. We’re proud to offer that care without disruption to our patients covered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.”

Thousands of patients receive in-network care from CHRISTUS facilities.

Blue Cross released a statement on the deal.

The insurance carrier said the partnership “protects the interests of our members and customers. CHRISTUS Health doctors, hospitals and other facilities will remain in BCBSTX provider networks.”

The carrier said all BCBS Texas members have access to CHRISTUS hospitals, facilities, doctors, and health care professionals at in-network rates. This includes our CHRISTUS, Blue Choice PPO℠, Blue Essentials℠, Blue Advantage HMO℠, Medicaid (in some locations), Blue Cross Medicare Advantage (PPO)℠ and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage (HMO) networks.

Members can find more information about how to find in-network care at https://www.bcbstx.com/christusnegotiation or by calling the number on their member ID card.

BCBS Texas and CHRISTUS Health said they “share a commitment to the health and well-being of the patients and members we serve.”