Did You Feel That…Pipeline rupture shakes rural Rusk County community

An early evening explosion rattled residents and sent multiple fire departments and law enforcement rushing to the fiery scene along County Road 447, just a few miles south of Henderson off of FM 225.

The rural area near the Whispering Pines Youth Camp erupted Wednesday just before 5 p.m., as an area resident worked to excavate a patch of property, nicking the pipeline. The property owner was not injured but witnesses said the heavy equipment is a total loss.

“It shook my entire house,” said nearby resident Trish Eckart, who felt the blast and witnessed the flames shooting well above the tops of a copse of decades old pine trees.

As the scene filled with nearby residents driving through for a glance at the blaze, Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez and members of the RCSO joined in the efforts detouring traffic and blocking the County Road.

After the dramatic scene was cleared, Eckart visited the nearby property to check on the welfare of those involved and was shocked at the damage, but grateful no one was injured in the blast.

By nearly 6 p.m. pipeline officials had managed to shut off the gas line’s valve, with fire fighters from Henderson, Carlisle, Eastside, and Laneville Fire Departments containing the brush fire sparked by the pipeline rupture. Just before 8 p.m., Rusk County Emergency Management representatives had announced that the incident was contained and first responders had cleared the scene.