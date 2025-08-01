Community mourns as Rusk County crash leaves two dead, one hospitalized

A head-on collision on Rusk County’s FM 225 on the afternoon of July 28, has left the community reeling over the deaths of an 11-year old girl, a 24-year old woman, and the extended hospitalization of a an 18-year old man.

According to reports released from the Department of Public Safety at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 28 a Kia Sportage driven by Kayla Brooke Henderson was traveling south on FM 225 and for undetermined reasons veered into the northbound lane, striking a 2023 Ram 2500 Promaster box van owned by Henderson’s RES Air Conditioning, driven by 18-year-old Marlow Salazar.

The Sportage rolled onto its left side and came to rest in the southbound ditch, facing west. The van went to its right, where it rolled onto its right side, coming to rest partially off the northbound side of the roadway in the ditch facing east.

The driver and her 11-year-old passenger, Aubree May Edney, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Salazar was transported via Flight for Life to Tyler’s CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

Services to celebrate the lives of Kyla Brooke Henderson, 24, and Aubree Mae “Aubs” Edney, 11, both of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 2, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 1, at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to share their thoughts, prayers, memories, or images with the family to honey Henderson and Edney, those can be sent to kh.ae4memories@gmail.com.

Donations to the family can be made to Kristin and Eli Eastwood at Henderson Federal Savings Bank, located at 130 N. Marshall St., in Henderson. Physical donations of 2T diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, bottled water, and mementos can be delivered to the Dave Powell State Farm office, located at 306 S. Main St., in Henderson.