Photos: Future War Eagles practice at annual Tatum football summer camp
Published 7:49 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Future War Eagles braved the heat practicing at Tatum's annual football camp July 29-30, 2025. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)
TATUM — The annual Tatum War Eagles football camp drew 60 kids this week.
Led by Tatum’s head coach Whitney Keeling and his assistant coaches, participants worked on 40-yard dashes, plyometrics, passing and catching and defensive and offensive line drills where they learned proper stance and alignment and how to have faster reaction times.
Tatum will kick-off their two-a-days this season with their first annual Midnight Madness practice at midnight, Aug. 4 at the Eagles’ indoor facility.