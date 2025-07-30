NFL player Tyree Wilson donates school supplies to West Rusk students

The grandfather of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard Weatherton, hands out school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

West Rusk students lined up at the cafeteria early on Tuesday morning to pick up school supplies donated by former student and current NFL player Tyree Wilson. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandfather of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard Weatherton, hands out school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandparents of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard and Mary Weatherton, were at his former high school West Rusk on Tuesday morning giving away 300 backpacks and school supply sets that he’d donated. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandparents of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard and Mary Weatherton, were at his former high school West Rusk on Tuesday morning giving away 300 backpacks and school supply sets that he’d donated. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandfather of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard Weatherton, hands out school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Tyree Wilson, a former West Rusk Raider and current defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, donated 300 backpacks with school supplies to students at his former school district, with the giveaway organized by Wilson’s parents Tiffany Williams and Mark Williams and grandparents Havard and Mary Weatherton on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Mother of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Tiffany Williams, distributes school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

West Rusk students lined up at the cafeteria early on Tuesday morning to pick up school supplies donated by former student and current NFL player Tyree Wilson. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Mother of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Tiffany Williams, distributes school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandfather of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard Weatherton, hands out school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Mother of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Tiffany Williams, distributes school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Tyree Wilson, a former West Rusk Raider and current defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, donated 300 backpacks with school supplies to students at his former school district, with the giveaway organized by Wilson’s parents Tiffany Williams (center) and Mark Williams and grandparents Havard (left) and Mary (right) Weatherton on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

West Rusk students lined up at the cafeteria early on Tuesday morning to pick up school supplies donated by former student and current NFL player Tyree Wilson. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

The grandfather of NFL player Tyree Wilson, Havard Weatherton, hands out school supplies donated by Wilson to students at his former school district West Rusk CCISD on Tuesday, July 29. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

NEW LONDON — West Rusk CCISD students were treated to a special back to school giveaway event arranged by former Raider and current Las Vegas Raider Tyree Wilson this week.

The 2018 West Rusk graduate who made his mark in Raider football and went on to even bigger things in college and the NFL donated 300 sets of backpacks and school supplies for a giveaway held at the West Rusk cafeteria on Tuesday morning. Though he couldn’t be there in person due to his ongoing training camp obligations, Wilson’s parents and grandparents were there in his stead.

“He went to school here for 14 years from pre-K to 12th grade. He was here half his life, so it means a lot to him to be able to give back to everybody here,” said Wilson’s mother Tiffany Williams as she and his grandparents, Havard and Mary Weatherton, distributed the school supplies to a long line of kids with their parents.

Wilson has regularly donated to school supply drives in neighboring Henderson and this year he wanted to start one of his own. Williams said he came up with the idea not even a week ago and his family, who live nearby, ably handled the logistics.

Wilson was a defensive lineman at Texas Tech and was the seventh overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft.