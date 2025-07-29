Overton school supply bash sees high turnout
Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
OVERTON — Overton kids flocked to the fourth annual Back To School Bash held this weekend at the Overton Community Building.
Crowds of kids and their parents or grandparents lined up outside the doors to pick up the backpacks and to enjoy a free lunch of pizza and hot dogs for the fourth annual school supply event hosted by Scott’s Memorial C.M.E. Church. Not just a supply drive, the bash provided group activities and games like face painting, balloon animals, a raffle and a bouncy house. It’s as much a community get-together as it is an opportunity to help families prepare for the new school year.
Organizers are Aliyah Mauldin, Whitney Scott, Shonta West and Ashley Cary, all members of the Scott’s Memorial church. When they came up with the idea they worked with their pastors to make it possible.
“Here we are four years later!” said Scott.
Supplies come from donations and local businesses and organizations are big contributors. They include Brookshires in Overton, the City of Overton, Texas Bank & Trust, LaMa, Dairy Queen, Overton Housing Authority, First Baptist Church, Charlie’s Snow Cones, Halls Bounce Houses, Lil Caesars in Kilgore, Jim Town Riders, Assembly of God, Zion Baptist Church, Globo Joy, Rae Rae’s Face Painting, Milano’s in Overton and Texas Roadhouse.
“I hope so. I pray and I hope we do,” said Scott about whether she sees this tradition continuing for many years to come. “We love giving back to our community. And it’s just so nice to see everybody, you know?”