Game Day Ready: Henderson cheerleaders earn awards, strengthen team bonds at camp

Henderson sophomore Peyton Jackson helps another school's team prepare for their All-American try out at an NCA camp July 2025 in Frisco. (Contributed Photo)

The Henderson Middle School cheerleaders with their awards at an NCA camp July 2025 in Frisco. (Contributed Photo)

FRISCO — The Henderson varsity, JV and middle school cheerleaders collected awards and strengthened their team bonds at a National Cheerleaders Association summer camp last week.

Among awards brought in by the varsity and JV squads was the Top Team Band Chant and multiple blue ribbons, leadership awards and spirit sticks. Seniors Preslie Costlow, Olivia Crockett and Anna Kate Mansinger and junior Jenna Poole each earned All-American Cheerleader selections.

Equally productive, the Henderson Middle School cheerleaders picked up the NCA Herkie Team Award, an All-American selection for mascot Lula the Lion, the Top Team Award, the Top Team Cheer and the Top Team Band Chant.

The NCA camp was held from July 21-24 at the Embassy Suites hotel in Frisco. The girls returned home energized for the new school year and more unified than ever as a team.

For Crockett and junior Brooklyn Burks, the best part of these camps is that bonding experience with the other girls.

“My favorite part of going to camps like these is getting to grow more and a team and just becoming better together,” said Burks.

“Being able to spend time with all the girls of the team,” agreed Crockett. “And definitely the feeling of getting all of the awards after working really hard to earn them.”

Sophomore Danielle Herring said she’s made memories at this year’s camp that she’ll cherish forever.

“My favorite memory from camp was trying out for the All-American team the first time. This year, I really felt supported by the girls to get out of my comfort zone and to put myself out there. I couldn’t have done it without them!” said Herring. “The thing I like the most about NCA camp is the community that is created. I met some amazing girls from other schools that have had similar experiences as me. Knowing that every cheerleader is there to grow and have fun is what makes camp such a unique experience!”

For varsity mascot Trinity Mapps, it was her first time at NCA camp and it couldn’t have been a better experience.

“What I like most is the fact everyone encouraged each other and the friends I made while I was there. I really liked it and the people,” said Mapps. “My favorite memory was the cheer-robics, because it was something all the teams did together as multiple different teams.”

Kate Bromley and Stella Rains, both sophomores on the JV team, said the best part was learning new dances and cheers for the upcoming season.

“I got selected for the Pin It Forward award by our NCA staff buddy and I thought that was really special,” said Bromley. “I also loved getting to build new relationships with my friends, new and old, and always getting to love them like Jesus loves us. I hope we have the best season!”

“What I like most about going to camp is getting to learn new cheers and new ways of how to become a better leader for my team,” added Rains.

Varsity and JV coaches Catie Rainwater and Bethany McClure had high praise for their teams for their team unity, work ethic and positivity.

“This is a team that not only worked hard but became selfless and was willing to help anyone at camp,” said McClure. “I am so impressed by this team that is bringing home three blue ribbons and top band chant. The girls left it all out on the mat every night and I could not be prouder of their hard work!”

“One moment that keeps sticking out to me in my head was watching one of my sophomores, Peyton Jackson, help another group of cheerleaders from another team learn their All-American tryout cheer the morning of those tryouts,” said Rainwater. “She stepped up and helped them when she easily could have decided to just be focused on perfecting it herself. I think it showed a lot of heart to do that and I am incredibly proud of her!”

Rainwater commended the girls for also fighting through the harder moments together and picking each other up when they struggled.

“The Henderson Cheer program really came and blew everyone out of the water with how supportive we were of one another! If Henderson hit the mat, whether it was Varsity, JV, HMS, or one of our awesome mascots, the entire camp knew it was one of us,” said Rainwater.

Middle school cheer coach Emily Mansinger was especially excited to see her team win the NCA Herkie award, one that’s voted on by the entire camp for a squad showing leadership, spirit and teamwork.

“I was most proud of my middle school girls with how they worked together and pushed through the long days. They worked so hard and were willing to always do anything one more time,” she said.

Middle school cheerleaders Kenzi Rainwater and Ally Cassells both loved meeting other cheerleaders and coaches from different schools and adding to their team’s dances and skills.

“I like going to camps like these because I can grow a better bond with my teammates so we can grow closer,” said Rainwater.

“Getting the spirit stick every day,” said middle schooler Remi Jackson about her favorite memories from camp. “And cheering on our teams from Henderson and other schools.”

