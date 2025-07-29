Henderson ISD shares condolences after heartbreaking loss

HENDERSON – Henderson ISD representatives shared the district’s deepest condolences as the community mourns the tragic deaths of two young Henderson residents.

“Henderson ISD is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two young lives in a car accident yesterday,” said HISD officials in their social media release. “Kyla Henderson, a former student at HISD, and Aubree Edney, who was preparing to begin sixth grade this fall, both passed away in the crash.”

“Our hearts are with the Henderson and Edney families, and with all who are grieving this heartbreaking loss. Kyla and Aubree will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved them.” officials continued. “Although our campuses are still on summer schedules, we recognize that this news may be difficult for many in our community and counseling services are available for both staff and students. We encourage anyone in need to reach out.”

“Please keep these families in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” HISD officials encouraged.