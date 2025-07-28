West Rusk CCISD continues to offer CEP free meal program

The West Rusk CCISD recently announced that it will continue to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2025-2026 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrations and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information, please contact the following person:

West Rusk CCISD

Attention: Jessica Brown

Food Service Director

10705 South Main St.

New London, TX 75682

903-392-7850 Ext: 1112

brownj@westruskisd.org

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, se, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of community to obtain program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: http://www.usda.gov/sites/defailt/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9140; or (2) fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or (3) email: ProgramIntake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.