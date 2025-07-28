Overton ISD officials release cell phone policy

This school year, Overton ISD will implement a new student cell phone policy in accordance with Texas House Bill 1481, which requires all public schools to prohibit student use of personal communication devices—including cell phones, smartwatches, and similar items—during the school day.

“We recognize that there are many perspectives on this topic,” said Overton ISD officials in a recent social media statement. “For some families, the idea of being separated from a phone during the day may feel inconvenient or even unsettling. However, the goal behind this policy is not control—it is care. The decision to remove phones from the learning environment is rooted in both law and research and reflects our deep commitment to supporting the healthy development of our students.”

“In his recent book, The Anxious Generation, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt presents compelling data showing how constant access to smartphones is impacting children’s mental health,” the statement continued. “He links the rise of anxiety, depression, and social disconnection to the growing presence of digital devices in young lives.

“Just as importantly, he highlights how screen time often replaces the real-world experiences and interactions that are essential for healthy brain development. Haidt challenges communities to “return childhood to children” by creating environments where they can focus, connect, and grow without the constant pressure of digital distraction.

That’s exactly what this new policy is designed to do.”

By removing phones during the school day, OISD representatives expects to afford students the chance to be more present in the classroom, reduce distractions, and encourage face-to-face interaction with their peers.

“While no single change can solve every challenge, we believe this one will make a meaningful difference—in academics, behavior, and emotional well-being,” said OISD officials. “We appreciate your support as we take this step to prioritize student growth and wellness—together,”

“Overton ISD will continue to support students with documented medical or educational needs, and we are committed to working with families to ensure a smooth and respectful rollout of the policy.”

To view the full policy and learn more, visit www.overtonisd.org/page/cellphone-policy.