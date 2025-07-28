On the Grow: Mount Enterprise residents fill City Hall to discuss comprehensive plan

Local business and property owner, Robert Cotton, came equipped to the Tuesday town hall. He offered input on virtually every topic for which Public Management was seeking information.

Residents of Mount Enterprise made their way to the new City Hall complex Tuesday evening to add their input to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

As the city continues to seek avenues for overall improvement, they’ve enlisted the services of Public Management, to oversee the extensive project, factoring in public input into needed infrastructure upgrades throughout the city. The company boasts decades of experience managing over 700 projects for more than 225 cities and towns across the state. They have most recently been involved with the city of Henderson’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

Mount Enterprise Mayor Jim Reese was on hand, along with several members of the City Council, to take in the community’s input for the future of the city.

“Today we’re here to discuss the comprehensive planning grant that y’all were awarded by the GLO,” said Public Management’s Katelyn Higgins. “This is our first milestone, this town hall.”

She explained that the boards scattered throughout the city hall’s lobby detailed current infrastructure, and invited residents to clarify information on area flood plains, sewer, waste water, and highly traveled roads.

“We have these lovely maps, thank you to Stokes and Associates for providing these for us regarding the water and waste water systems,” said Higgins. “We would love any feedback on these if you are aware of any issues within the system, or any upgrades, recommendations that you have.”

“We have some top priorities. Whatever response we get on that question is going to go into us building the goals for the comprehensive plan,” she continued.

Robert Cotton, business and property owner within the city, immediately put red ink to available maps and plans, offering helpful information regarding water infrastructure and potential sites for new housing construction.

“I’m happy with the turnout,” said Reese, of the stream of residents that made their way into the come and go event. “This helps us to know what the citizenry are thinking and keeps us on the same page about what we all want for the city.”